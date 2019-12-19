Detroit neighborhood on edge after barricaded gunman situation reaches day 3

DETROIT – A barricaded gunman situation on Detroit’s east side has reached day three of police trying to coax the man out of the home.

Police said he fired shots at a neighbor’s home on Tuesday and is refusing to work with DPD negotiators.

It’s happening at a home on Pekley Street, near Seven Mile and Schoennher roads.

The neighborhood was filled Thursday with police cruisers and vehicles from the Department of Homeland Security.

Chief James Craig held a press conference regarding the situation and said DPD are making plans to enter the home.

Craig said DPD has made several attempts to get the man outside the home including pouring water inside his home to flood him out and cutting his power.

According to authorities, the last time police had contact with him was about 9 p.m. Wednesday night when they heard gunshots. It’s unknown if the gunman was firing at police or self-inflicting.

Craig, who first became a police officer in 1977, said it’s the first time seeing a situation of this magnitude when it comes to a gunman barricaded in a home.

“This is probably the first time I have seen a standoff last this long,” Craig said. “As you know, this suspect exhibited some significant signs of being dangerous.”

Craig said the barricaded gunman had a very short criminal record but was involved in a similar situation in 2017.