I-94 at Schaefer Road in Dearborn closed while HAZMAT responds to train incident

DEARBORN, Mich. – I-94 is closed at Schaefer Road in Dearborn after two trains sideswiped each other, leading to a diesel fuel leak.

It happened Wednesday night after 9 p.m.

Michigan State Police have closed down both directions of I-94. HAZMAT has responded to the scene and so has the Dearborn Fire Department.

There hasn’t been any evacuations ordered. No injuries have been reported.