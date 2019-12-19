Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars indicted on fraud, bribery charges

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars has been indicted on multiple counts of fraud and bribery in an alleged kickback scheme.

Sollars is accused of steering real estate deals on foreclosed properties to two businessmen and getting kickbacks in return. He went in front of a judge Thursday in federal court.

Federal officials charged him in a massive 33-count indictment. Officials said case began months ago when federal authorities raided Sollars’ home and took a long look at his lake house up north.

Those raids resulted in charges that the mayor sent co-conspirator and local real estate businessman Shady Awad massive amounts of city business.

In exchange, Awad allegedly made tens of thousands of dollars in renovations to both of the mayor’s homes, according to authorities.

Awad has also been charged in the case, as is Taylor Community Development Director Jeffrey Baum.

Awad’s attorney said his client did nothing wrong.

Baum is scheduled to appear in court Friday.