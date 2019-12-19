Wayne County gym helps veterans, first responders with PTSD

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – During the holiday season, many of us are putting off those well-intentioned plans of going to the gym.

That’s not the case for members of one Brownstown Township gym where veterans and first responders are get more than a typical workout.

For those with a life filled with high-pressure and adrenaline, a return to civilian life can be challenging. Isolation and loneliness can become familiar.

But that’s not the case at Victory Gym on King Road -- working out is just the ice-breaker. Gym president and veteran Chad Rossow said the real purpose is bigger than fitness.

Posttraumatic stress disorder can be a silent killer. Jeremy Kurek is a veteran of the Marine Corp. and a firefighter. He runs a meeting every Wednesday night at the gym that’s open to veterans and first responders. For those affected by PTSD, talking can sometimes be the toughest step.

Posttraumatic stress disorder can be a silent killer. Jeremy Kurek is a veteran of the Marine Corp. and a firefighter. He runs a meeting every Wednesday night at the gym that’s open to veterans and first responders. For those affected by PTSD, talking can be the toughest step.

Victory Gym is a nonprofit. Everybody volunteers their time, making the program sustainable is a challenge. So why do they dedicate so much to this place and the people who come here? Because that’s what a family does.

“Once you’re part of Victory Gym,” Rossow said, “You’re family.”

For more information on Victory Gym or to donate, visit the official website here.