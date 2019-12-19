Woman with hypothermia found in vacant Detroit house
House had no windows, doors, electricity
DETROIT – A woman is in critical condition after she was found Thursday morning in a vacant Detroit house.
Police said it appears the 55-year-old woman had hypothermia. The house on Beswick Street, near Mack Avenue, had no windows, doors or electricity.
The woman fell, said she had a head injury, then fell again and was unconscious, police said.
She was transported to a hospital by emergency medical services.
