Woman with hypothermia found in vacant Detroit house

House had no windows, doors, electricity

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

DETROIT – A woman is in critical condition after she was found Thursday morning in a vacant Detroit house.

Police said it appears the 55-year-old woman had hypothermia. The house on Beswick Street, near Mack Avenue, had no windows, doors or electricity.

The woman fell, said she had a head injury, then fell again and was unconscious, police said.

She was transported to a hospital by emergency medical services.

