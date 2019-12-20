Beaumont Health appoints new chief information officer, hospitals president

Two executive leaders will join Beaumont Health early next year.

Hans Keil has been appointed senior vice president and chief information officer. Tammy Scarborough has been appointed president of the Beaumont hospitals in Taylor, Trenton and Wayne.

Keil will be responsible for the vision, leadership, development and implementation of Beaumont’s systemwide information technology program.

He begins his new role in January 2020 and will report to Beaumont Health President and Chief Executive Officer John Fox.

Keil comes to Beaumont from PerkinElmer, Inc., where he served as vice president and chief information officer. During his career at PerkinElmer, he also held numerous other roles before he advanced to become chief information officer.

“Hans has two decades of information technology and cybersecurity experience. He helped transform and improve information technology at PerkinElmer, and I am confident he will help our team harness the latest technology to help us serve our patients and families better,” Fox said.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Western Ontario, a master’s degree from American University and a master’s degree in business administration from Babson College. He is also a veteran who served in the United States Coast Guard Reserve.

Keil replaces Subra Sripada, who left Beaumont this summer.

Scarborough will be responsible for strategy development, daily operations and financial performance of the Taylor, Trenton and Wayne campuses.

She begins her new role in February 2020 and will report to Beaumont Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson, RN.

“Tammy has a proven track record of collaborating with physicians, and it’s one of the key reasons we selected her for this role. She also has extensive experience with ambulatory centers. We have been working to grow outpatient services on our campuses, and Tammy’s expertise in this area will be beneficial to our patients and families,” Wilson said.

Scarborough is the first Summa Health leader to move to Michigan. Beaumont and Summa continue to work toward signing definitive agreements to make Summa a subsidiary of Beaumont. The organizations are in the process of submitting the agreements to state and federal regulatory agencies for final approval and expect the transaction will close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Scarborough previously served as president of Ambulatory Care and Clinical Services for Summa. She was responsible for finance, operations, growth and strategic planning for Summa’s ambulatory operations, inpatient and outpatient clinical services and all ancillaries. Prior to becoming president, Scarborough served as senior vice president of Ambulatory and chief operating officer of Summa Health Medical Group.

Scarborough graduated from Northern Kentucky University and received an MBA with distinction from DePaul University in Chicago.

She replaces Christine Stesney-Ridenour, who left the organization earlier this year.