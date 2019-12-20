Michigan Sen. Gary Peters shares what he thinks is next after House votes to impeach President Trump

DETROIT – Senators from Michigan returned home for the holidays Friday, and Local 4 caught up with Sen. Gary Peters to see what he thinks is coming next year.

Peters said he came home expecting to return to an impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Michigan lawmakers react after House votes to impeach Trump

Peters said he also expects to take the separate oath that senators take in an impeachment.

“I would hope we’d have a fuller review of the facts, to hear from witnesses and have an opportunity just like in the prior two impeachments," Peters said "Folks should not be looking to have witnesses come forward and talk about issues related to the facts of the case.”