34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

Local News

Thief caught on video stealing package from Clinton Township apartment complex

Residents urged to be cautious

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Macomb County, Clinton Township
The man wanted by Clinton Township police.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Video obtained by police shows a thief stealing a package from the front door of a Clinton Township apartment complex resident.

The incident happened around 8:57 p.m. Wednesday at the Bayview Apartments. Police are urging other residents to be cautious of the thief.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video is asked to call police at 586-493-7854.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: