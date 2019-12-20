Thief caught on video stealing package from Clinton Township apartment complex
Residents urged to be cautious
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Video obtained by police shows a thief stealing a package from the front door of a Clinton Township apartment complex resident.
The incident happened around 8:57 p.m. Wednesday at the Bayview Apartments. Police are urging other residents to be cautious of the thief.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the video is asked to call police at 586-493-7854.
