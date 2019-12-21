Metro Detroit shoppers pack stores on Super Saturday ahead of Christmas

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Millions of people across the country will hit the malls for last minute Christmas shopping.

Thousands of shoppers in Detroit will pack the malls across the metro area for the same reason.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but the Mall at Partridge Creek general manager Melissa Morang said for many, this day -- Super Saturday -- is the best and most common day for last minute Christmas shopping.

“It’s the weekend before Christmas. It’s a shorter timeframe between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. Everybody is shopping this weekend,” Morang said.

But the question remains: Why wait until today, just days before Christmas?

“I did that because of budget,” Cindy Olsen said. “I just got off half off everything.”

Many stores were advertising deals Saturday.

“With the boys, you run out of time. And you can only do so much online,” Bradley Grincewicz said. “I have one gift left. One gift left."

But even with those good deals, you’ll run into that last minute holiday shopping crowds.

“Traffic is much better. Last night I was out too and it was horrible. That’s why I went home,” Olsen said.

At the end of the day, getting that last minute gift will be well worth it, but some say they have learned their lesson for this year.

“No, I don’t like waiting this late,” Grincewicz. said.