Macomb Township fire leaves family of 7, including newborn baby, homeless

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Seven people are without a home after their Macomb Township house caught fire Friday.

Two women, a 2-day-old girl, a 1-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy lived in the mobile home at Westbridge Manor on Hall Road near Card Road.

“I was just sitting in the living room with my daughters watching a movie and I smelled something odd," Angelaca Jarubas said.

Jarubas said she asked her mother and oldest son about the smell.

“We went and searched for the smell. We opened up the bathroom door. There was smoke coming out of the ceiling fan,” she said.

They immediately called for help, but by then it was too late.

“I went to open up the front door and I seen this side of the house was on fire,” Jarubas said.

Jarubas said the side of their home is melted and there is burned debris scattered on the ground.

The whole family made it out alive, but now they are without a home just days before Christmas.

“You see it on TV all of the time and you don’t think it would be you,” Jarubas said.

Jarubas said although they lost their home, they still have each other.

The family is now trying to recover from what they did lose.

“A lot of the stuff that I just bought for her is ruined and it got a really smelly smell that nobody wants their 2-day-old new born baby to be using," Jarubas said.

The family said investigators told them the cause of the fire is probably electrical.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.