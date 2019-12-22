This week in music history: Songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart through the decades

DETROIT – The Christmas spirit is shining this week, with Mariah Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” currently claiming the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Music history: Albums celebrating milestones in 2019:

The chart is Billboard's standard measure of song popularity in the U.S. Metrics used to rank songs include sales, airplay and streaming.

Archives of the chart go back to 1958.

Check out which songs were topping the Hot 100 chart on this week through the decades:

10 years ago

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” sat at the top of the chart for the entire month of December in 2009 after taking that spot during the week of Nov. 28

That streak would be replaced in early 2010 by Ke$ha’s “Tik Tok.”

20 years ago

“Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas dominated the Hot 100 chart for part of October and all of November and December in 1999.

It also spent one week of 2000 at No. 1.

30 years ago

“We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel was at the top of the chart for two weeks in 1989.

The week beginning with Dec. 23, it was replaced by Phil Collins’ “Another Day In Paradise."

40 years ago

Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” moved into the top spot on the chart on Dec. 22, 1979.

It spent two weeks there, was replaced the first week of 1980 by “Please Don’t Go” by KC And The Sunshine Band, then returned to No. 1 for one more week.

50 years ago

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” by Peter, Paul & Mary spent a single week at No. 1 the week of Dec. 20, 1969.

“Someday We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross & The Supremes claimed the top spot the following week.

60 years ago

“Heartaches by the Number” by Guy Mitchell topped the Hot 100 chart this week and the previous week in 1959.

Frankie Avalon’s “Why” replaced it the next week to close out the year.