Woman shot to death during dispute at Warren apartment, police say

WARREN, Mich. – A 53-year-old woman was shot to death Sunday by her neighbor at an apartment complex where the two live, Warren police said.

The suspect, only identified as a 75-year-old man, lived on a different floor and, according to police, the two had a long history of ongoing arguments. They knew each other, but were not related.

Police said the suspect shot the woman execution-style. He is now in custody.

The woman was taken to Ascension Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:43 a.m.

