3 teens arrested for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police said three teenagers were arrested earlier this month for robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in Dearborn.

Dearborn officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 4 to a home on Morross Circle, according to authorities.

The woman told police she had been robbed at gunpoint. Investigators said they arrested three teenagers and recovered the woman’s vehicle.

Jaylin Dumas, 18, Kamrin Coklow, 19, and a 16-year-old juvenile were taken into custody, officials said.

Dumas and Coklow have been charged with multiple felonies related to the case, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The 16-year-old was petitioned to the juvenile court, police said.

Coklow and Dumas were arraigned Dec. 7 at 34th District Court. Coklow is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail and must wear a GPS tether if released. Dumas is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail, authorities said.

Their preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 19th District Court.

Jaylin Dumas