Huron Township police, community help woman get new roof

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Huron Township woman didn’t know what to do when she noticed her roof was leaking in the fall.

Wendy Kittle has been struggling. Her husband died a few years ago and she is having heart surgery soon.

“I’ve been trying to get help, but I got no where with help,” she said.

That’s when the community stepped in to help.

When Everette Robbins, the township’s director of public safety, heard about Kittle’s situation, he posted on Facebook asking for assistance.

Todd Przytula, with Jay Sea Construction, saw the post.

“I went in the house and inspected the house, all the leaks and damage. (I) went up in attic and checked out roof. It was definitely time,” he said.

Robbins donated $1,000 from the public safety holiday fund, ABC Supply in Taylor donated supplies and Jay Sea Construction workers donated time.