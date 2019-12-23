Livonia police officers save man trying to jump onto I-96

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia police officers saved a man from jumping onto I-96 on Tuesday evening.

The man was on the Inkster Road overpass when police talked to him. Bodycams caught the encounter.

“How about we go right over here to Tim Hortons, and I’ll buy you a cup of coffee and we can talk about it,” one of the officers is heard saying to the man.

After talking to the man, the officers grabbed him to stop him from dropping onto the freeway.