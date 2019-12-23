Man charged for stealing Dearborn Goodfellows donation box from gas station, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police have arrested a man for stealing the Dearborn Goodfellows donation box from a gas station, officials said.

A representative from the Dearborn Goodfellows told police on Dec. 16 that a donation box had been stolen.

Dearborn police reviewed surveillance footage from cameras at the gas station and recognized the man who stole the box as Jose Cartalla, 33, according to authorities.

Police said they recognized Cartalla due to multiple prior encounters for similar incidents.

He was arrested Dec. 18 for the donation box incident and multiple burglaries of Dearborn businesses that occurred between Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, police said.

Cartalla was charged Sunday with larceny in a building and breaking and entering a business.

He was arraigned at 34th District Court and is being held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 19th District Court, officials said.