Mother, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old boy seriously hurt in Monroe, police say

MONROE, Mich. – The mother of a 2-year-old boy and her boyfriend were arrested over the weekend after the child was discovered not breathing and severely bruised in Monroe, police said.

Monroe officers were called around 11:45 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 700 block of South Roessler Street, according to authorities.

A 2-year-old boy was discovered not breathing at the location, so officers performed CPR, police said. Monroe firefighters and medical officials arrived and treated the child, officials said.

Authorities said the boy had severe bruising on most of his body.

Officials took the boy to Toledo Hospital, where he is currently stable but still listed in critical condition, according to police.

The 19-year-old mother and her 22-year-old boyfriend were brought to the Monroe Police Department for questioning, officials said. After the interviews, they were taken into custody and lodged at the Monroe County Jail, according to authorities.

Police said they are seeking charges of child abuse and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The case has been turned over to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials continue to investigate.

Both the mother and her boyfriend are expected to be arraigned Monday in First District Court, authorities said.

Child Protective Services is also involved in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe police at 734-243-7500.