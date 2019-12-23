48ºF

Sterling Heights police deliver Christmas cheer to family in need

Boys receive gifts from officers

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police provided an early Christmas to a family in need of some help and holiday cheer this year.

Hospital bills have added up for the family police chose to help.

Bentley Flynn, 9, was born with half a heart. He’s scheduled to have heart surgery the day after Christmas.

So, the police department teamed up with local businesses to provide Bentley and his 6-year-old brother, Parker Gordon, with gifts.

The department also provided gifts, restaurant gift cards and groceries to 20 other local families.

