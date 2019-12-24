Livonia police issued holiday orders to spread cheer, $5k

LIVONIA, Mich. – When many people see a police officer approaching, they can wonder why and imagine the worst.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case Tuesday as the Livonia Police Department helped spread holiday cheer.

Officer Nicole Bajas was issued an assignment different from her normal orders Tuesday.

“Each officer that’s working the road got two $50 bills that were donated,” Bajas said. “And we get to pick who we give them to.”

Livonia police officers were given $5,000 to hand out to their community.

Bajas figured she could catch some last-minute shoppers who may need a little extra cash and went to Meijer.

As expected, shoppers were confused at first.

“I was like, ‘What could we have possibly done that a police officer is walking up?'" said David Wooten.

Once Bajas explained she was actually giving them money, something even more amazing happened -- paying it forward. The money was then given to another family who needed it more.