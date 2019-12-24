Metro Detroit teen on life support will receive procedure needed to transfer to rehab facility

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A judge authorized an agreement Monday that will allow a Metro Detroit teen on life support to receive a procedure and transfer to a rehab facility.

Titus Jermain Cromer Jr., 16, has been at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak after suffering an injury in October.

His family has been involved in a dispute with the hospital after they were told Cromer had lost all brain function and would be taken off life support. The family filed a federal lawsuit against the hospital to keep Cromer on life support.

The agreement submitted Monday between the family’s attorney, James Rasor, the hospital and a judge allows Cromer to have a TRACH and PEG procedure that is medically necessary for him to be transferred.

Beaumont released a statement after the agreement:

“We are continuing to abide by the U.S. District Court’s orders regarding care for Titus while this matter works through the legal system. There has been no change in Beaumont’s prior determination of death. We remain compassionate and supportive while the family continues to work towards closure of this tragic situation.”

A similar situation involving a child declared brain-dead arose in September when 14-year-old Bobby Reyes had a severe asthma attack that put him in the hospital.

Reyes’ family fought to keep him on life support at Mott’s Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, but the life support was eventually removed after a legal battle. Reyes died Oct. 15.