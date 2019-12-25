Metro Food Center in Detroit catches fire as people shop on Christmas Eve

DETROIT – The Metro Food Center on West Warren Avenue in Detroit near I-94 caught fire on Christmas Eve as shoppers were doing some last minute shopping.

Video from Sky 4 shows a massive amount of smoke coming from the building.

An employee at the store said the fire started in the backroom and spread quickly. He said he tried to put the fire out but because of how fast it was spreading he turned his focus to getting everyone out of the store.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.