Milford police investigate armed robbery at Taco Bell on Christmas Eve

MILFORD, Mich. – Reports of an armed robbery at a Taco Bell restaurant in Milford came in around 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, according to police.

A 911 call from a worker inside the building indicated that two black men had entered the restaurant and the robbers implied they had guns, but no weapons were seen. The men came across the counter and demanded cash, according to police.

The men removed approximately $200 in cash from the register drawers and then left the building through the front door. A witness reported that they saw people fleeing on foot east along General Motors Road. The men entered a dark-colored, older model SUV with a loud exhaust. They traveled westbound away from the scene, according to police.

The first man is described as a heavy black man who is approximately 50 years old. He was wearing a light blue winter coat with a hood pulled over his head. He had on light color pants and tennis shoes.

The second man is described as a younger black man in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He had a green hoodie under his jacket with the hood pulled over his head and carried a bright blue backpack over his shoulders, according to police.

Both suspects wore ski masks with the upper portion of their faces exposed.

During the time of the robbery there were two employees inside the Taco Bell and no patrons.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Lt. Matthew Brumm and the Milford Police Department at 248-684-1815.