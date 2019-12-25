Novi schools change start times for next year

NOVI, Mich. – Some students in Novi will be able to sleep in a little later during the school week next fall and some younger students will have to get up a little earlier.

The schedule change is meant to give teens better sleep. The district began looking at changing the start times earlier this year after studies indicated that classes shouldn’t start before 8:30 a.m.

The new start times for the 2020-21 school year are listed below, and are according to Hometown Life:

7:30 a.m. to 2:22 p.m. at Novi Meadows (fifth and sixth grades)

8 a.m. to 2:44 p.m. at Novi High School

8:30 a.m. to 3:11 p.m. at Novi Middle School

9 a.m. to 3:52 p.m. at all elementary schools in the district

