Local church partners up with organizations to rebuild parts of Detroit

DETROIT – A local church is partnering up with several organizations to help rebuild parts of Detroit.

All day Saturday, Martin Evers Missionary Baptist Church, hosted a telethon to help raise funds to develop vacant neighborhood properties.

Pastor Alonzo Bell of Martin Evers Missionary Baptist Church delivered words of inspiration. The church sits on Detroit’s east side. He said a lot of times the area is forgotten.

That’s exactly why a telethon was hosted to raise funds for the neighborhood. On Saturday volunteers answered phones and took donations. The church is partnering with several organizations like the non-profit Redeem.

The plan is to take three abandoned buildings along Gratiot Avenue and remodel them.

“These buildings will be renovated to help teen moms who are graduating from high school and want to go to college,” said Bell. “We have another building for our senior citizens. We serve 30-40 seniors every day. We pick them up for free."

The church is also taking on initiatives to help veterans and prevent human trafficking.

“Then we have another building that’s going to be dedicated to our veterans. These buildings are multi-purpose. You know we have a huge problem with human trafficking, so these issues will be taken care of, we’re partnering up with My Safe Haven,” said Bell.

To help or donate to the effort call 734-573-3336.