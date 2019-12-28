Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly Saturday with warm, wet weather Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to your final weekend of 2019, Motown!

Half our weekend will be dry. The other half will be wet. It will also be chilly and warm. Then the final days of the year will be a bit more December-like.

Saturday morning will be partly cloudy and cold. Temps start in the upper 20s and low 30s. Coats, hats, scarves and gloves will be needed to stay warm going to and from services and activities.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. It remains chilly with highs in the low 40s to 45 degrees. The Merry Mechanical Marvels exhibit continues at the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills. Dry roads greet families going to and from it.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is always a fan-favorite, and their performance is at 8 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. It will be chilly and mostly cloudy with temperatures remaining in the middle 40s.

A warm front arrives Saturday night and Sunday. Overnight temperatures remain in the low 40s under overcast skies.

Rain develops and arrives Sunday morning and for the rest of the day. Temperatures rise to the middle and upper 50s in the afternoon. Umbrellas and rain gear will be needed for football fans tailgating and going to the 1 p.m. Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

The last Monday of 2019 will have cloudy skies with colder conditions after a cold front passes. Temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning and the upper 30s in the afternoon. A few leftover rain and snow showers are possible in the morning.

New Year’s Eve Tuesday, will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A westerly wind will grab some lake effect snow and give Southeast Michigan a chance of scattered snow during the day. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 30s. By nightfall and at midnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, and it will be freezing in the low 30s at midnight when we welcome the new year.

Happy New Year, Wednesday! The first day of 2020 will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here: