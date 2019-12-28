Up to 30% of koalas in Australia’s south region may have been killed in fires, officials say

AUSTRALIA – About 30% of koalas in Australia’s new south wales region may have been killed in deadly fires, which have been burning out of control, CNN reports.

Australian environment officials say that up to 30% of their habitat has been destroyed, and the situation may only get worse.

The country is experiencing its worst drought in decades and a new heat wave is expected to hit over the weekend and into next week.

Those conditions are raising fears that the high temperatures and dry winds could further intensify deadly fires that are burning out of control.

An online fundraiser has been established to help koalas devastated by the fires.

