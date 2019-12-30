DTE Energy power outages reported in Southeast Michigan amid wind advisory

DETROIT – With a wind advisory in effect for Southeast Michigan, thousands of DTE Energy customers are without power on Monday.

Wind advisory

Wind will pick up dramatically behind the cold front, with gusts of 40 to 45 mph not out of the question. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. today. That front will also swing winds around from the southwest, which will end the Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the Michigan Lake Huron Counties.

DTE Energy power outages

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, about 18K customers were without power, with 245 separate outages.

During and Extended Power Outage

Keep a list of emergency phone numbers handy. Unplug all motor-driven appliances (refrigerators and freezers), heat-producing appliances (stoves, curling irons, etc.) and sensitive electronic equipment (televisions, stereos and computers) to minimize the danger of fire and to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored.

Leave one light on so you’ll know when power is restored. Keep refrigerator, freezer and cooler doors closed as much as possible. If power will be out for a long time, contact a dry ice distributor.

Preparing for a Power Outage