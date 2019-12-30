These songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the end of the past 6 decades

DETROIT – As the decade comes to an end, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey is closing out 2019 at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The chart is the last chart of the year, as well as the first of 2020, meaning that Carey is the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades -- the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

The chart is Billboard's standard measure of song popularity in the U.S. Metrics used to rank songs include sales, airplay and streaming.

Archives of the chart go back to 1958.

Check out which songs topped the Hot 100 chart at the end of the past six decades:

2000s

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” sat at the top of the chart for the entire month of December in 2009 after taking that spot during the week of Nov. 28

That streak would be replaced in early 2010 by Ke$ha’s “Tik Tok.”

1900s

“Smooth” by Santana featuring Rob Thomas dominated the Hot 100 chart for part of October and all of November and December in 1999.

It also spent one week of 2000 at No. 1.

1980s

Phil Collins’ “Another Day In Paradise" closed out 1989 at the top of the chart.

It also spent the first two weeks of 1990 at No. 1.

1970s

Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” moved into the top spot on the chart on Dec. 22, 1979.

It spent two weeks there, was replaced the first week of 1980 by “Please Don’t Go” by KC And The Sunshine Band, then returned to No. 1 for one more week.

1960s

“Someday We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross & The Supremes closed out the 60s at the top.

It only spent one week on the chart, and 1970 started with a new chart-topper: “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” by B.J. Thomas

1950s

Frankie Avalon’s “Why” held the top position on the chart at the end of 1959.

It only spent one week there.