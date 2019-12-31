Crews battling fire at restaurant in South Lyon

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – Crews are battling a fire at a restaurant in South Lyon on Tuesday morning.

The Lyon Township Fire Department says they’re assisting, along with the South Lyon Fire Department, on a structure fire at Lyon Cantina, a Mexican restaurant on Pontiac Trail and 9 Mile Road. The extent of the damage or cause of the fire is not currently known.

Oakland County Sheriff’s office tell Local 4 that flames were spotted on the roof. Video from the scene shows smoke billowing from the roof.