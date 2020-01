Local hospitals announce first babies born in 2020

DETROIT – Multiple local hospitals have announced the first babies born in 2020.

Beaumont Hospital in Troy welcomed Levi James Stouffer to the world just before 12:45 a.m.

Henry Ford Hospital welcomed a baby girl at 1:55 a.m.

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital welcomed a baby girl at 4:44 a.m.

Henry Ford West Bloomfield welcomed Karson Goodson at 2:33 a.m.

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital welcomed a baby boy at 8:17 a.m.