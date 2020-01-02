36ºF

At least 1 killed in crash near Southfield Freeway in Detroit after suspected street race

Police searching for Dodge Durango

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Police investigating fatal car crash in Detroit on Jan. 1, 2020.
DETROIT – At least one person is dead and two hospitalized after a crash on Detroit’s west side on Wednesday night.

Two other people involved in the crash have been taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Police are searching for a black Dodge Durgango that they believe may have been racing one of the cars involved in the crash.

