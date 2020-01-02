At least 1 killed in crash near Southfield Freeway in Detroit after suspected street race
Police searching for Dodge Durango
DETROIT – At least one person is dead and two hospitalized after a crash on Detroit’s west side on Wednesday night.
Two other people involved in the crash have been taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.
Police are searching for a black Dodge Durgango that they believe may have been racing one of the cars involved in the crash.
