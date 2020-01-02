Dundee police seek quick change scammer who conned Tim Hortons cashier

DUNDEE, Mich. – Dundee police are looking for quick change scammer who conned more than $146 out of a Tim Hortons cashier Sunday.

Police said the man pulled off the scam at the Cabela Boulevard location.

A quick change scam is when a customer pays for an inexpensive item with a big bill. The customer then distracts the cashier and says they want to pay for the item with a smaller denomination after they get their change back.

They then ask for the larger bill back. It happens so quickly that a cashier may not realize they already gave the scammer their change back. Alternatively, a scammer may ask to break a large bill then decide they no longer want to.

Police believe the man may have targeted other Metro Detroit Tim Hortons locations, as well.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Officer Ken Maran at 734-529-3430 ext. 1814.