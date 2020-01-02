Robbery suspect clashes with Wyndotte police in violent arrest

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A violent arrest in Wyandotte has people asking questions.

In December, a man in a long winter coat and hat took a bicycle from the front porch of a Wyandotte home.

Surveillance footage captured what appeared to be the same man, in the same outfit, using a rock to attempt to break into Benny’s Liquor Shoppe on Ford Avenue. The window didn’t break, but the impact still managed to set off the store’s alarm.

Wyandotte police responded to the alarm and found Gregory Howe nearby riding a bicycle.

Police believe he attempted to break into the party store and was the man who stole the bike.

When officers confronted him, the situation became verbally and physically abusive.

Police said Howe remained violent after being taken into custody and physically abused the guards.