14 people identified in New Year’s Eve gunfire video, Detroit police chief says

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James Craig said his department has identified 14 people in a video showing dangerous celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

Officers found 250 shell casings on the street, Craig said. He called the video an embarrassment to the city.

“I have never seen anything like it,” Craig said.

The video, which shows Detroit is the most reckless, dangerous light, has gone international.

Detroit police officers took a look at the video, found out exactly where it took place and identified those seen shooting guns.

Craig said the incident is tied to a gang on the west side. Of the 14 people identified, seven are on parole, and two of those seven are on a tether, according to authorities.

Federal officials are also involved. They’re examining every casing to determine whether the guns had been used in any crimes that could lead to federal charges.

“For me, as a native Michigander, I find it appalling to do this,” said James Deir, special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

