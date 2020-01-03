Footprints lead to arrest of 3 teens accused of setting vehicles on fire at Michigan scrapyard

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. – Footprints at a Michigan scrapyard led to the arrest of three teenagers accused of intentionally setting vehicles on fire, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called the morning of Nov. 17 to Kling’s Auto Recycling at 879 Court Street in Cheboygan, according to authorities.

Multiple vehicles had been set on fire and many of their windows had been broken out, police said.

Investigators said the fires had been set intentionally. They identified three people as suspects based on footprints left at the scene.

James Edward Charboneau, 17, Evelyn Louise Bergstrom, 17, and a 16-year-old girl, all from Cheboygan, were interviewed by troopers and taken into custody, officials said.

Charges

The Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office charged Charboneau with fourth-degree arson and malicious destruction of property between $990 and $20,000. Both charges are felonies punishable by up to five years in prison, according to authorities.

Charboneau is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 8.

Bergstrom is charged with malicious destruction of property between $990 and $20,000. She is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court Jan. 8.

Officials said the 16-year-old girl is being charged as a juvenile.

James Charboneau