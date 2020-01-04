Luxury, economy cars on display at Southeast Michigan Auto Show in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – Hundreds of luxury and economy cars will be under one roof Saturday for the Southeast Michigan Auto Show.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Tickets are $10 for guests 12 years of age and older; $5 for attendees between the ages of 6 to 11 and free for children under the age of 5.

The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Local 4′s Larry Spruill was live from the event this morning. For more details watch the video player above.