Luxury, economy cars on display at Southeast Michigan Auto Show in Novi
Event taking place at Suburban Collection Showplace
NOVI, Mich. – Hundreds of luxury and economy cars will be under one roof Saturday for the Southeast Michigan Auto Show.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.
Tickets are $10 for guests 12 years of age and older; $5 for attendees between the ages of 6 to 11 and free for children under the age of 5.
The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Local 4′s Larry Spruill was live from the event this morning. For more details watch the video player above.
