Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Detroit
Police working to determine cause of crash
DETROIT – A crash on Detroit’s east side left three people hospitalized Saturday morning.
Police say a truck and SUV collided just before 6 p.m. Friday on Mount Vernon and Brush Street.
A neighbor says he heard a loud noise and when he looked outside both vehicles were on their sides with the drivers trapped.
Detroit police are working to determine what caused the crash.
