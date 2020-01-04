Mother injured in Novi home where toddler died has long history of mental health issues, city says

NOVI, Mich. – An investigation has revealed the mother found severely injured inside a Novi home with her 2-year-old son Friday has a long history of mental health issues, according to the City of Novi.

On Saturday the City of Novi released details about the shocking incident that has left the community on edge.

The father returned home from work Friday and found his wife severely injured and son dead.

The city says Novi police will continue to investigate the toddler’s death. Preliminary findings indicate no additional involvement in the incident other than the mother and her child.

The 36-year-old mother remains in serious condition at an area hospital.

Originally from China, the family has lived in the United States since 2014. The husband has been cooperative with detectives and is not considered a suspect, the city added.

Novi police and the Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory are investigating the case.