2 women, 1 man possible suspects in case involving body found on grass, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Two women and one man are being considered possible suspects in a case involving a body found on the grass Saturday evening, Detroit police say.

The body was found around 7:35 p.m. in the 20000 block of Strasburg. Police say the 45-year-old male victim was spotted shot on the grass.

Police were not able to provide a description of the two women. They say the man is 6-feet-tall, has a medium complexion, long dreads, was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and armed with an unknown type of gun.

The three fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger.

The shooting is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.