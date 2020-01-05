32ºF

Detroit police seek missing 18-year-old with mental health disorder last seen Dec. 6

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Mashria Dugeon
Mashria Dugeon (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Mashria Dugeon, an 18-year-old woman who has been missing for about a month.

According to authorities, Dugeon was last seen by her mother Dec. 6 at about noon in the 9000 block of Trinity Street. Dugeon told her mother she would be home the next day, but did not return.

Dugeon is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She is in good physical condition, but has been diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640.

