Detroit police seek missing teen brothers

DETROIT – Detroit police are trying to locate two brothers who were reported missing on Sunday night.

Gerado and Brandon Perez were last seen at their residence located in the 7000 block of Gartner on Sunday, January 05, 2020 at approximately 9:00 p.m. They left the location and haven't been seen, or heard from since.

Gerado is a Hispanic male, 16 years old. Brandon is a Hispanic male, 14 years old. No further description was given.

Gerado and Brandon are in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Gerado and Brandon Perez or knows of their whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak Up.