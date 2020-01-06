Ordinance makes Canton Leisure Services facilities and parks smoke free properties

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – As of Jan. 1, 2020 all of Canton Leisure Services facilities and parks located in Canton Township are smoke-free properties except for the designated areas at Pheasant Run Golf Club and Fellows Creek Golf Club.

Smoking will continue to be permitted on these courses due to the limited impact to others enjoying course amenities at these two popular Canton golf destinations. Smoking at Pheasant Run Club Golf and Fellows Creek Golf Club will continue to be restricted inside their club houses as well as at their outdoor food-service dining areas.

“It is common practice for golf courses to allow smoking on the links due to the large, open natural spaces and its low impact to other golfers on the course,” said Greg Hohenberger, Canton Leisure Services Director. “The intent of the smoking ban on Canton Leisure Services facilities and parks is to create a healthy environment for public gatherings and to ensure that visitors to our parks and facilities have a more enjoyable experience.”

Smoking ban ordinance exemptions apply to all outdoor areas at Pheasant Run Golf Club, located at 46500 Summit Parkway, and Fellows Creek Golf Club, located at 2936 Lotz Road in Canton, except when youth events, programs or tournaments are held.

Under the ordinance, smoking is defined as the use of tobacco, marijuana, or any other of its derivatives, or the use of vapor products or nicotine alternatives.

Canton Parks affected by this smoking ban include: Barchester Park, Freedom Park, Flodin Park, Griffin Park, Heritage Park, Independence Park, Kopper Park, Patriot Park, Preservation Park, Victory Park, as well as the Canton Dog Park. Learn more about these parks and their amenities online at cantonfun.org/147.

For additional information, visit cantonfun.org or contact the Canton park office at 734-394-5310.