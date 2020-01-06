Security screenings at Detroit Metro Airport temporarily halted due to security breach

ROMULUS, Mich. – A man was taken into custody Sunday evening after a security breach at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

According to officials with the airport, just before 5 p.m. a man was dropping off his child -- an unaccompanied minor -- at the North Terminal. The two reportedly walked to a checkpoint where the father removed a barricade in front of a closed metal detector and they walked through without being screened.

Officers with the airport police and TSA located the two and took the father into custody. He is expected to be ticketed.

The child was escorted back to a checkpoint and was successfully screened.

Authorities said security screenings at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport were halted temporarily due to the incident.