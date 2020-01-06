Video shows what led to fatal punch inside St. Clair Shores bar

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A man died last month after being sucker punched at a St. Clair Shores bar.

Surveillance video shows what led to that punch that killed Shawn Kubic.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Kubic had a disagreement with a man across the bar from him at Kapones Sports Tavern on Dec. 22, 2019.

Smith said the man’s friend, Hatum Akrawi, walked up to Kubic and punched him, knocking him to the ground.

“He waits until the victim is looking away and strikes him and essentially kills him right then,” Smith said.

Akrawi’s friend then poured a drink on Kubic while he was on the ground, authorities say.

Police said Akrawi and his friends left after the incident, while a bouncer came over to help.

When police arrived, Kubic was unconscious. He was bleeding from his mouth. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in critical condition before he died.

Akrawi is facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. The man who threw the drink on Kubic is charged with assault and battery.