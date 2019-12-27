Man charged with 2nd degree murder after fatal assault at St. Clair Shores bar

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A Fraser man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal assault Sunday at a St. Clair Shores bar.

Authorities say Hatum Akrawi punched a 47-year-old victim in the head “with significant force” when he turned to talk to a friend at Kapones Sports Tavern at 24301 Harper Avenue. The punch knocked the victim down.

Akrawi’s friend then poured a drink on the man while he was on the ground, authorities say.

Police said Akrawi and his friends left after the incident, while a bouncer came over to help the victim.

When police arrived, the victim was unconscious on the ground. He was bleeding from his mouth.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was in critical condition before he died this week.

“The actions of this defendant are disturbing and frankly disgusting. There was absolutely no reason to punch the victim, especially when he was looking away,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. “What is also troubling is how, after the victim falls to the ground from the defendant’s vicious sucker punch, his buddy pours a drink on the victim and they walk away with zero remorse.”

Akrawi was originally charged with assault to do great bodily harm, but he was arraigned again since the victim died. He was given a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

He is due back in court Jan. 3.