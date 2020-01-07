3 shot during altercation at Thunderbowl in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Three people were shot early Monday at Thunderbowl in Allen Park.

See surveillance video of the shooting below.

Police said a man went to get a handgun from his vehicle during an altercation. He then started shooting at people who were standing in the vestibule of the building.

The three people shot were injured and taken to a hospital.

Police said the shooter is described as a black man with a light complexion and a beard. He is in his 20s and has a medium build.