Macomb County girl’s passion for designing clothes for Barbies gets noticed by Mattel

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A creative 9-year-old Macomb County girl decided to make her passion for making clothing for Barbie dolls into a business and her designs have gotten attention of a big name company.

Nevaeh Woods started making doll clothes out of whatever items she could get her hands on and now her creations are getting noticed by the Barbie Mattel team.

“When I grow up, I want to be a fashion designer,” Neveah said.

In a way, she already is a fashion designer. She makes clothes for her Barbie dolls out of everyday items like ribbon, socks and scissors.

Her mother, Sha’kvia Woods watches and encourages her daughter, but they still took her by surprise.

“I just took pictures of them, so I was really amazed,” Woods said. “I shared it to Facebook and then I got a lot of my friends say make this public and when I made it public it just went viral."

Her designs caught the attention of Mattel, the maker of Barbie.

“Barbie sent me this amazing box, but we don’t know what’s inside it yet. Today we’re going to find out,” Neveah said.

Inside the box were plenty of new Barbies to style.

“It made me feel special because I’m achieving my goal to be a fashion designer and that’s what I really want to do,” Neveah said. “So I can be famous and make stuff and encourage people to follow their dreams.”

Nevaeh is starting her own business called SaSha Sew Amazing and she wants to encourage other girls to follow their dreams.

Click here to see SaSha Sew Amazing on YouTube.