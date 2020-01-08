Police catch Westland man who robbed at least 7 businesses across Metro Detroit

WARREN, Mich. – Police tracked down a man accused of robbing at least seven Metro Detroit businesses and arrested him Tuesday night.

Police said the first robbery was Dec. 12, 2019, at a Family Dollar on 8 Mile Road in Warren. The man was armed with a gun when he demanded cash. Later that day, he robbed a Family Dollar on Conant Street in Detroit.

He also robbed a Check n’ Go in Warren on Dec. 17, 2019, police said.

He also robbed businesses in Taylor, St. Clair Shores, and Pontiac on Dec. 20, 2019.

Police said he robbed a Sterling Heights business on Jan. 2 before they were able to find and arrest him at his Westland apartment. Police used social media photos to find the man.

Warren police found evidence in his apartment that linked him to some of the robberies.

The 26-year-old man is on parole. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2013 for armed robberies, but only served six years.

Police said the man robbed the same places that landed him in prison -- stores in Warren and Taylor.