Clawson couple bringing new restaurant to former Black Lotus Brewing space

CLAWSON, Mich. – When a couple saw the Black Lotus Brewing Co. space vacant after the Clawson brewery closed, they decided they had to do something.

Black Lotus closed at the end of October after 13 years.

“When we drove home, we would pass it and strike up a passionate conversation and say, ‘Whatever goes in there has to be good because Clawson is at his fork in the road,’” Andrea Williams said.

Andrea and Tyler Williams have plans for the building, and they turned to the community for input to create a restaurant people would love.

Pumachug started taking form. The pair said they put out a survey to the community and received many responses wanting healthy options, so they are making sure to incorporate healthy choices into the menu.

They also plan to include pieces of Clawson’s history at the restaurant. The couple said the name is historical, as the area was nicknamed “Pumachug and the Corners” before it was called Clawson.