UAW President Rory Gamble, who just took over job, under federal investigation

DETROIT – United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble is under federal investigation, according to a report from the Detroit News.

Gamble just took over the position in December after Gary Jones resigned. Jones had faced internal UAW Article 30 charges that would have removed him from office and from his membership.

Now federal agents are investigating financial ties between Gamble and one of the union’s highest-paid vendors. Gamble is now the third consecutive UAW president linked to the years-long corruption probe.

